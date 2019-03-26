Venezuela Struck by Blackouts Second Day in Row, Blames Attack on Power Plant

An earlier blackout took place in Venezuela on 7 March, when most of the country's cities, including the capital, were left without electricity due to an accident at the nation’s biggest hydroelectric power plant. Caracas accused the US of sabotaging the plant, however, Washington denied those accusations.

Venezuelan Minister of Popular Power for Communication and Information Jorge Rodriguez has reported that a major part of Venezuela has once again been left without electricity amid a second consecutive blackout due to problems at the Simon Bolivar Hydroelectric Plant, also known as Guri Dam. Rodriguez shared that the plant's powerlines have been damaged as a result of an attack.

© AP Photo / Ariana Cubillos New Blackout Hits Parts of Venezuela Including Caracas - Reports

A day earlier another blackout struck Venezuela, affecting 16 of its 23 states, including the capital. The authorities reported that the cause of the accident was an attack on Guri Dam's transformers. The power was restored to most parts of the country on the same day.

Venezuela has been struck by several blackouts in March. On 18 March a massive blackout hit various parts of the Venezuelan capital of Caracas and nearby localities. On 7 March, another massive power outage affected 21 out of Venezuela's 23 states, leaving the nation of more than 30 million people largely without access to basic amenities, including water and medical care at hospitals.

National electricity supplier Corpoelec announced that the blackout had been the result of sabotage at the Guri plant, which, according to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, was organised by the US. Washington denies being involved in the matter.