'Guaido Can Go Back to Being Street Thug': Waters Says Venezuela Coup Has Failed

The legendary former Pink Floyd frontman and activist has repeatedly slammed US meddling in Venezuela, denouncing politicians from across the political spectrum over their alleged 'collusion' to try to destroy the country.

The attempt to carry out a foreign-backed regime change operation in Venezuela has failed, Roger Waters has announced.

"It's failed. The coup failed. Guaido can go back to being a thug on the street, or whatever it was that he did," Waters said, speaking to his followers on Twitter.

"To see a great experiment in Bolivarian socialism taking place in a great country like Venezuela, and to watch the evil empire destroy it, is sickening," the rock star stressed, presumably referring to the United States and its efforts to meddle in the Latin American country's internal affairs.

Touching on mainstream media assertions about Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro being an 'illegitimate dictator', Waters pointed out that this supposed dictator was allowing Guaido to walk around freely and wreak havoc.

"How weird is it that this guy Maduro, who's supposed to be an evil dictator, lets Guaido walk around. Guaido can sleep in his own bed at night, gets up in the morning and causes as much trouble as he can during the day and goes off to visit his friends in Colombia, and then he comes back again and then he goes back to bed and everybody's happy," the musician said.

"Does the evil dictator Maduro have him arrested and put him up against a wall and have him shot? Apparently not. Wow! Maybe Maduro needs to take lessons in evil dictatorship from some of the people who are supported by the United States of America," Waters quipped.

Signing off, the English musician stressed that "We are strong, and we are many, and we will win this battle in the end and stop the evil empire from destroying this fragile planet that we all call home."

Waters' followers thanked him for his message, saying they appreciate his continued political activism, whether it's on Venezuela, Julian Assange or the recent jailing of US whistleblower Chelsea Manning.

Others got into a debate on what it means to defend Venezuela amid the long-running political crisis facing the country.

As Brazilian and therefore a latino brother i say, we're not defending maduro. We are against the invasion of Venezuela, if the usa sets foot in Venezuela they will unleash the same destruction that they created years ago (ditaduras militares).If Venezuela falls our america dies — japíndio da federal (@kenzomarques1) 24 марта 2019 г.

The Venezuelan crisis escalated on January 23, when, about two weeks after Nicolas Maduro's inauguration for a second term, Juan Guiado, a little-known opposition figure, proclaimed himself interim president. The US, its Latin American allies and the European Union rushed to recognise Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate leader, while Russia, China, and numerous other countries condemned the coup attempt and urged foreign powers not to meddle in Venezuela's internal affairs.