Register
17:32 GMT +325 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Former member of Pink Floyd, British singer and songwriter Roger Waters performs during his concert of the Us+Them tour in Rome's Circus Maximus, Saturday, July 14, 2018

    'Guaido Can Go Back to Being Street Thug': Waters Says Venezuela Coup Has Failed

    © AP Photo / Gregorio Borgia
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 70

    The legendary former Pink Floyd frontman and activist has repeatedly slammed US meddling in Venezuela, denouncing politicians from across the political spectrum over their alleged 'collusion' to try to destroy the country.

    The attempt to carry out a foreign-backed regime change operation in Venezuela has failed, Roger Waters has announced.

    "It's failed. The coup failed. Guaido can go back to being a thug on the street, or whatever it was that he did," Waters said, speaking to his followers on Twitter.

    "To see a great experiment in Bolivarian socialism taking place in a great country like Venezuela, and to watch the evil empire destroy it, is sickening," the rock star stressed, presumably referring to the United States and its efforts to meddle in the Latin American country's internal affairs.

    Supporters of Juan Guaido, self-proclaimed Interim President of Venezuela, wave flag during a rally, in Caracas, Venezuela
    © Sputnik / Leo Alvarez
    Over $30 Bln Stolen From Venezuela 'at Trump's Request' - Cabinet Minister
    Touching on mainstream media assertions about Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro being an 'illegitimate dictator', Waters pointed out that this supposed dictator was allowing Guaido to walk around freely and wreak havoc.

    "How weird is it that this guy Maduro, who's supposed to be an evil dictator, lets Guaido walk around. Guaido can sleep in his own bed at night, gets up in the morning and causes as much trouble as he can during the day and goes off to visit his friends in Colombia, and then he comes back again and then he goes back to bed and everybody's happy," the musician said.

    "Does the evil dictator Maduro have him arrested and put him up against a wall and have him shot? Apparently not. Wow! Maybe Maduro needs to take lessons in evil dictatorship from some of the people who are supported by the United States of America," Waters quipped.

    Signing off, the English musician stressed that "We are strong, and we are many, and we will win this battle in the end and stop the evil empire from destroying this fragile planet that we all call home."

    Waters' followers thanked him for his message, saying they appreciate his continued political activism, whether it's on Venezuela, Julian Assange or the recent jailing of US whistleblower Chelsea Manning.

    Others got into a debate on what it means to defend Venezuela amid the long-running political crisis facing the country.

    The Venezuelan crisis escalated on January 23, when, about two weeks after Nicolas Maduro's inauguration for a second term, Juan Guiado, a little-known opposition figure, proclaimed himself interim president. The US, its Latin American allies and the European Union rushed to recognise Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate leader, while Russia, China, and numerous other countries condemned the coup attempt and urged foreign powers not to meddle in Venezuela's internal affairs.

    Related:

    'Don't Invade': Pink Floyd's Waters Denounces Trump, Sanders Over Venezuela
    Roger Waters Scolds Richard Branson-Backed Live Aid-Style Concert for Venezuela
    Roger Waters Condemns 'Illegal Attacks' on Julian Assange by Western Governments
    'Stop Trump Coup': Roger Waters Slams US Actions in Venezuela as 'Insanity'
    Pink Floyd Legend Roger Waters Eager to Engage in More Rescue Ops in Syria
    Roger Waters REVEALS How Abducted Kids Were Rescued From Syria (PHOTO)
    Roger Waters Uses Private Jet to Reunite Kids of Daesh Fighter With Mother
    Another Brick: Roger Waters Wants to Play 'The Wall' on US-Mexico Border
    Tags:
    support, message, coup, Juan Guaido, Nicolas Maduro, Roger Waters, United States, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girls Wearing National Outfits During Celebrations of Nowruz at Astana Expo in Nur-Sultan
    Kazakhstan's Bright Festivity: Girls Donning National Outfits Stun With Beauty
    MSM’s Mueller Mania
    MSM’s Mueller Mania
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse