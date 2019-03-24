Venezuela’s Maduro Announces Capture of Colombian Paramilitary Chief

“We have captured the head of the Rastrojos gang in Carabobo state and he is giving testimony… about who hired him and why he was brought to Venezuela,” Maduro told his supporters in Caracas.

Maduro said Guaido's chief of staff Roberto Marrero had tipped off the authorities about the alleged paramilitary boss, leading to his arrest. Marrero was detained by Venezuelan intelligence agents on Thursday and is still in custody.

In January, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, backed by the United States, declared himself the interim president of Venezuela after disputing Maduro’s re-election last May. Washington immediately endorsed Guaido, called on Maduro to step down and seized billions of dollars’ worth of Venezuela’s oil assets. Maduro has accused the United States of trying to orchestrate a coup in order to install Guaido as a puppet leader beholden to Washington. Russia, China and several others do not recognize Guaido's authority.