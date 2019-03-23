Venezuelan Foreign Minister Says Trump, Pence 'Must Go' for Future of Humanity

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza called on US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to step down "for the future of all humanity" in the wake of Pence's claim that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro "must go."

Pence wrote in his article for Miami Herald that Maduro should step down "for the future of Venezuela" amid a political crisis in the Latin American country.

"It's URGENT! For the future of all humanity, Donald Trump, Mike Pence, and company must go!" Arreaza wrote on Twitter on Friday.

It's URGENT! For the future of all humanity, Donald Trump, Mike Pence, and company must go! https://t.co/fsSQfDHeeD — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) March 22, 2019

​In January, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, backed by the United States, declared himself the interim president of Venezuela after disputing Maduro’s re-election last May. Washington immediately endorsed Guaido, called on Maduro to step down and seized billions of dollars’ worth of Venezuela’s oil assets.

Maduro has accused the United States of trying to orchestrate a coup in order to install Guaido as a puppet leader beholden to Washington. Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Turkey and a number of other countries have voiced their support for Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.