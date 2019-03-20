Trump to Discuss Venezuela With Caribbean Leaders at Mar-a-Lago on Friday

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump will host leaders of the Caribbean at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Friday to discuss a range of topics including China and Venezuela, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a press release.

"President Donald J. Trump will welcome the leaders of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, the Republic of Haiti, Jamaica, and Saint Lucia on Friday, March 22, 2019, for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago," Sanders said on Tuesday. "The President looks forward to working with countries in the region to strengthen our security cooperation and counter China’s predatory economic practices. The President will use this meeting as an opportunity to thank these countries for their support for peace and democracy in Venezuela."

Moreover, Trump will highlight potential opportunities for energy investment in the Caribbean region, the release said. Trump's meeting will reaffirm the US relationship and commitment to the region, the release added.

A UN Refugee Agency spokeswoman told Sputnik earlier this month that the number of refugees and migrants from Venezuela now stands at 3.4 million, with 2.7 million located throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.