Cuban President Blames US for Sabotaging Venezuela's Power Grid

"The criminal aggression against Venezuela seems to be inspired by the worst practices of the Nazis, like the siege of Leningrad [during World War II], which was aimed to starve the city to death. Nobody doubts that the blackouts in Venezuela are the result of the US sabotage", the Cuban leader tweeted.
READ MORE: Juan Guaido Seeks to Sell Off Venezuela's Oil Industry — Report
Washington and its allies openly support Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido, who proclaimed himself 'interim president' back in January, following a wave of anti- and pro-government rallies. In the meantime, Russia, China, Turkey, Cuba, and other countries stand by legitimately-elected President Nicolas Maduro and warn the United States and its allies against "meddling" in the South American country’s affairs.
All comments
Show new comments (0)