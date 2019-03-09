Cuban President Calls Massive Blackout in Venezuela Result of 'Terrorist Attack'

The blackout swept Venezuela on Thursday, as national electricity supplier Corpoelec reported about a "sabotage" at the Guri plant. Media subsequently reported about power outages in 21 out or 23 Venezuela's states. As of now, power supply is gradually being restored.
"The electric energy sabotage in Venezuela is a dirty terrorist attack aimed at undermining the Venezuelan people's resistance and to encourage military intervention," Diaz-Canel posted on Twitter.
El sabotaje eléctrico en #Venezuela es un sucio hecho terrorista para doblegar la resistencia del pueblo venezolano y alentar la intervención militar. Cuanta perversidad imperial en esa criminal, violatoria e injerencista manera de actuar #ManosFueraDeVenezuela #SomosCuba 🇨🇺🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/R8zjmg7x9h— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) March 9, 2019
Venezuelan Minister of Communication and Information Jorge Rodriguez suggested that the United States had carried out a cyberattack on the automatic control system of the power plant. He has also announced that Venezuela would soon submit a complaint over the matter to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.
