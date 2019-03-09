Power Supply Gradually Returning to Caracas After Massive Blackout in Venezuela

As of 09:00 p.m. on Friday (01:00 GMT on Saturday), electricity returned to Caracas’ central Altagracia district, southeastern Colinas De Santa Monica area, northern La Florida district and western Caricuao and Catia areas. However, temporary power supply failures can be still experienced in these areas.
READ MORE: Electricity Supply in Venezuela to Be Restored in Coming Hours — Minister
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro blamed the United States for waging an electric energy war against Venezuela, however, Washington denied having a role in the crisis.
All comments
Show new comments (0)