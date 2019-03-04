Guaido Announces Venezuelan Opposition Actions After Latin American Trip

Self-Proclaimed Venezuelan interim president Juan Guaido revealed Sunday on his Twitter account further steps to be made by the opposition, adding that during his recent Latin American tour he gained support among neighboring states.

"I appreciate the support given to us by our brother-countries Colombia, Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina and Ecuador during our international tour. Thanks to all the peoples of the region who are with us in this crusade that transcends left and right", Guaido said Sunday on twitter.

Agradezco el apoyo que nos brindaron nuestros países hermanos Colombia, Brasil, Paraguay, Argentina y Ecuador durante nuestra gira internacional.



Gracias a todos los pueblos de la región que nos acompañan en esta cruzada que trasciende izquierdas y derechas. #4MVzlaALaCalle — Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) 4 марта 2019 г.

Guaido's tour began in late February, arriving in neighboring Colombia, in defiance of a travel ban imposed on him by the Venezuelan Supreme Court, in order to help forcefully deliver US-sponsored humanitarian aid to Venezuela, a move that was not authorized by Caracas.

Guaido vowed to return to Caracas on Monday to lead street protests across the country that are planned start at 11 a.m. local time, saying that in Caracas, the concentration will be on the main avenue of Las Mercedes. According the opposition leader, in the interior of the country, rally locations will be announced by the local Guiado associates.

En Caracas, la concentración será en la Avenida Principal de Las Mercedes.



En el interior del país, los puntos serán anunciados por sus respectivos líderes.



¡Vamos bien porque vamos juntos, porque vamos con todo! ¡Vamos Venezuela!#4MVzlaALaCalle — Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) 4 марта 2019 г.

Earlier this week, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who has repeatedly described Guaido as a "US puppet" and accused Washington of trying to stage a coup in Venezuela, said that the opposition leader must be tried if he returns. Guaido could face up to 30 years in prison for his violation of the travel ban.

"We have been growing in capacity building. We have the support of Venezuelans and the international community. Our #FANB is also clear: the command line is broken. Many have manifested, but we must do more for all", Guaido said.

Hemos venido creciendo en la construcción de capacidades. Tenemos el apoyo de los venezolanos y el de la comunidad internacional.



Nuestra #FANB también está clara: la línea de mando está rota. Muchos se han manifestado, pero debemos ser más, ser todos. #4MVzlaALaCalle — Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) 4 марта 2019 г.

"To our public employees: this week we will be calling for a mass protest. We will protect you and we will vindicate you", Guaido noted.

A nuestros empleados públicos:



Esta semana estaremos convocándolos a una protesta masiva. A ustedes también los vamos a proteger y vamos a reivindicarlos.#4MVzlaALaCalle — Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) 4 марта 2019 г.

"If [Maduro] and his accomplices dare to try to hold me, we have a clear route with clear instructions to follow from our international allies and brothers in Parliament. We are much stronger than ever and this is no time to be weak", Guiado stressed.

Si el usurpador y sus cómplices se atreven a tratar de retenerme, hemos dejado una ruta clara, con instrucciones claras a seguir por nuestros aliados internacionales y hermanos del parlamento.



Estamos mucho más fuertes que nunca y no es momento de desfallecer. #4MVzlaALaCalle — Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) 4 марта 2019 г.

On January 23rd, two days after the Venezuelan Supreme Court annulled his election, Guaido declared himself the country's "interim president". Maduro, who was sworn in for a second presidential term on January 10th after winning a highly-contested May election, which part of the opposition boycotted, qualified Guaido's move as an attempt to stage a coup orchestrated by Washington DC.

© AP Photo / Fernando Llano Caracas Lifts External Administration of Venezuela's Largest Private Bank

While dozens of countries around the world have endorsed Guaido as Venezuela's interim leader, China and Russia, along with many other countries, have voiced their support for constitutionally-elected Maduro as the country's legitimate leader. Mexico and Uruguay declared themselves neutral.

US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams warned Friday of a major international reaction if the self-proclaimed president is arrested upon his return to Venezuela.

