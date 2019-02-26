Register
10:48 GMT +326 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Venezuelans ride atop and alongside semi-trailers accompanying U.S. humanitarian aid destined for Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019

    US Humanitarian Convoy for Venezuela Contained Expired Goods - Ambassador

    © AP Photo / Fernando Vergara
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    150

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The humanitarian convoy, which the United States recently failed to force into Venezuela, contained expired medications and decayed food, Venezuelan Ambassador to Russia Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa said in an interview published on Tuesday.

    "I should add that the United States are sending us products that no one has inspected. Sources have told us that the boxes contained decayed food, and expired and unusable medications," Tortosa told Russian newspaper Izvestia.

    READ MORE: Guaido Plans to Return to Venezuela From Colombia This Week — Reports

    The ambassador specified that no organization responsible for inspecting humanitarian convoys, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, had checked the US aid.

    The Canadian flag flies at half-mast at the Consulate General of Canada in New York October 23, 2014.
    © AFP 2018 / Timothy A. Clary
    Ottawa, Partners Mull Expansion of Sanctions Against Venezuela - Canadian FM
    Tortosa added that Venezuela did not reject foreign humanitarian assistance in general. It has accepted seven tonnes of medications from Russia, as the Venezuelan government is sure that this aid has been provided sincerely, without any "pitfalls."

    On Saturday, the Venezuelan opposition failed to ensure the delivery of the so-called humanitarian aid, including products and medications from the United States and other countries, into Venezuela from Colombia and Brazil. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has rejected the deliveries of US-sponsored aid as a ploy to oust him from power and called it a "show" aimed at justifying an intervention into Venezuela.

    Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez had dismissed allegations about a humanitarian crisis in the country, recalling that international law provided for deliveries of foreign humanitarian aid only in cases of natural disasters and armed conflicts.

    Caracas has warned that illegal entrance of any vehicle into Venezuelan territory would be considered an offense by the country's military officers.

    Related:

    Caracas Accuses US of Economic Blockade, Warfare Against Venezuela
    Brazilian Military Widens Security Cordon on Venezuelan Border to Lower Tensions
    Venezuelan Minister: 'Opposition Was Planning to Kill People on the Border'
    Tags:
    humanitarian aid, United States, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Lady Gaga to Kendall Jenner: Best of Vanity Fair 2019 Oscar Party
    From Lady Gaga to Kendall Jenner: Best of Vanity Fair 2019 Oscar Party
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Missile warhead in silo
    Capabilities of Russian Hypersonic Weapons
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse