European Lawmakers Expelled From Caracas Say Will Join Aid Campaign in Colombia

MADRID (Sputnik) - European Parliament lawmakers expelled from Caracas were welcomed in the Colombian capital on Friday, from where, according to a delegate, they will travel to the US aid hub in Cucuta on Venezuela’s border.

"The MEPs expelled from Venezuela by Maduro welcomed to Colombia by President Ivan Duque. We are promoting humanitarian aid with Guaido. Today we leave for the border of Cucuta", Esteban Gonzalez Pons, one of the delegates, tweeted.

Five legislators were expelled over the weekend on claims of conspiracy after they came to Caracas at the invitation of the opposition-run National Assembly to meet with its speaker, Guaido, who declared himself interim president last month.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has set the 23rd of February as the day for bringing in US relief aid that has been flown to the city of Cucuta. The Venezuelan military is guarding the bridge on the border.

President Nicolas Maduro, who is recognised as Venezuela’s legitimate leader by Russia, China and several other countries, has described the US-led humanitarian action as a prelude for an invasion.