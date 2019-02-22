No Possibility of Coup in Venezuela, Risk of External Meddling Remains - Caracas

There is no possibility of a military coup, a national uprising in the country, but there is a threat of foreign intervention in Venezuela, Deputy Foreign Minister Ivan Gil told reporters.
He continued on by saying that Venezuela's oil industry is one of the country's main targets.
The statements come amid a highly-tense situation surrounding the delivery of US humanitarian aid to the Latin American country.
On 21 February, Maduro announced the complete closure of the land border with Brazil, where another aid hub is situated. The president has not ruled out the possibility that the border with Colombia might be closed as well.
READ MORE: Kremlin Hopes Venezuela's Authorities Do Everything to Prevent Escalation
President Nicolas Maduro, for his part, has categorically rejected accepting aid that the United States has delivered to the Colombian border city of Cucuta, blaming Washington for trying to organise a coup in the country through a "muppet" Guaido and using humanitarian aid as one of the means to overthrow his government.
All comments
Show new comments (0)