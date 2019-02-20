US Special Envoy Met With Venezuelan Government Representatives - State Dept.

"My understanding is there has been one meeting," Palladino said when asked if he can confirm the meeting between Abrams and the representatives of President Nicolas Maduro’s government. "We are focused on the security of our personnel in Venezuela, and part of that naturally would be to talk about those with the guns frankly. So, we remain focused on ensuring the security of our personnel in Venezuela."
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has ordered his country’s armed forces to prepare a plan to permanently deploy troops, guaranteeing the nation’s impenetrability, citing the threat of “provocations” by Colombia and the US.
