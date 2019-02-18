Mexico City Suburb Shooting Sees 6 Dead, 3 Injured - Reports

"Five men and one woman were killed, and two women and one man were injured as a result of a shooting in Los Reyes Culhuacan neighborhood of Iztapalapa. They were in public place during the attack", the statement read.
According to preliminary findings, a group of people was drinking alcohol when a group of four criminals approached them in a car and opened fire on them before fleeing the scene. The prosecutor's office launched an investigation in connection with mass murder.
READ MORE: 'No More War' on Drug Mafia, Mexico's Policy Shifting to Public Safety — Obrador
Over recent years, Mexico has been reportedly facing high crime rates due to the surging criminal activities of various drug cartels and violent skirmishes between them.
The successor to Calderon, Enrique Pena Nieto, continued the policy of his predecessor. Under his rule, the police killed or arrested a number of notorious drug lords, including the kingpin and alleged head of the Sinaloa Cartel, Joaquin Guzman Loers, nicknamed "El Chapo" ("Shorty"). The trial against him is now underway in the United States.
READ MORE: Underwater Tunnel Used to Smuggle Drugs Discovered on US-Mexico Border
The country's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in January that Mexico had stopped the "war" against the drug cartels, stressing that the authorities have concentrated lately on ensuring public safety and reducing the number of murders, robberies, and kidnappings.