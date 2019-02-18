Mexico City Suburb Shooting Sees 6 Dead, 3 Injured - Reports

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - As many as six people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting by a criminal gang in the Mexico City suburb of Iztapalapa, the prosecutor's office said in a statement on Sunday.

"Five men and one woman were killed, and two women and one man were injured as a result of a shooting in Los Reyes Culhuacan neighborhood of Iztapalapa. They were in public place during the attack", the statement read.

According to preliminary findings, a group of people was drinking alcohol when a group of four criminals approached them in a car and opened fire on them before fleeing the scene. The prosecutor's office launched an investigation in connection with mass murder.

READ MORE: 'No More War' on Drug Mafia, Mexico's Policy Shifting to Public Safety — Obrador

Over recent years, Mexico has been reportedly facing high crime rates due to the surging criminal activities of various drug cartels and violent skirmishes between them.

© AFP 2018 / Ivan Israel Orozco Garcia Total of 5 Policemen Found Killed in Western Mexico - Reports

The war against drug cartels, unprecedented in its intensity, began in Mexico in 2006 under then-President Felipe Calderon, who deployed army units for operations against the raging gangs, reformed the Mexican federal police and announced a hunt for the most notorious leaders of the Mexican criminal world.

The successor to Calderon, Enrique Pena Nieto, continued the policy of his predecessor. Under his rule, the police killed or arrested a number of notorious drug lords, including the kingpin and alleged head of the Sinaloa Cartel, Joaquin Guzman Loers, nicknamed "El Chapo" ("Shorty"). The trial against him is now underway in the United States.

READ MORE: Underwater Tunnel Used to Smuggle Drugs Discovered on US-Mexico Border

The country's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in January that Mexico had stopped the "war" against the drug cartels, stressing that the authorities have concentrated lately on ensuring public safety and reducing the number of murders, robberies, and kidnappings.