Caracas Establishes Intl UN Group to Oppose Foreign Meddling - Venezuelan FM

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Venezuela, Russia and a number of other countries have established a working group at the United Nations to oppose foreign meddling in the Latin American country’s affairs, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza announced on Thursday.

“Today, we are announcing that an important group of members of the United Nations states, concerned over the need to maintain the respect for the principles of the founding charter (the Charter of the United Nations) that governs the behavior of the International Community, have decided to organize ourselves to coordinate actions to defend the charter and the rights of all the member-states”, Arreaza said.

Arreaza explained that the working group would defend the critical principles of the UN treaty, including self-determination, respect for the sovereign equality of UN member-states, settling international disputes through peaceful means, avoiding threats to use force against any state, respect for the territorial integrity and independence as well as non-intervention in domestic affairs.

In the next several days, the working group will take a series of actions to raise awareness around the situation in Venezuela. In the meantime, the members of the group call on all UN member-states to join the effort to defend the principles of international law.

© REUTERS / Manaure Quintero Guaido’s Envoy Says Opposition Needs No Arms, Military Involvement in Venezuela

Russia, Syria, Cuba, China, Iran, Nicaragua, North Korea, Bolivia, Namibia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname and Myanmar are among the 14 countries joining the group. The total number of the countries supporting Venezuela’s initiative will approach 50, according to Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations Riyad Mansour.

On 23 January, opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president of Venezuela. The United States and its allies almost immediately recognized Guaido as interim president. Russia, China, Turkey and Mexico, among other nations, have said they consider constitutionally elected Maduro to be the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

© AFP 2018 / MARK RALSTON China Lending Billions to Venezuela So Sanctioned Gov't, Economy Keep Running - Scholar

Maduro has called Guiado a puppet of the United States and accused Washington of orchestrating a coup d’etat in Venezuela. European Union member states were expected to issue a joint statement recognizing Guaido, but Italy reportedly vetoed the motion.

Venezuela’s army has reiterated it stands behind Maduro despite the opposition’s calls on military leaders and soldiers to switch allegiance.