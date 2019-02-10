Register
23:33 GMT +310 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Venezuelan Ambassador to the EU Claudia Salerno Caldera

    Caracas UN Envoy Notes Global Support for Maduro Amid National Crisis

    Youtube Screenshot
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    1120

    All through the current political crisis in Venezuela the US has made clear it’s support for the head of the opposition-led National Assembly, Juan Guaido, who declared himself the Latin American nation’s interim president.

    In an exclusive interview with Claudia Salerno Caldera, the Venezuelan Ambassador to the EU, a Deutsche Welle reporter asked how long she imagined the embattled Venezuelan president, Nicolas Maduro, could hold on to his position. 

    Demonstrators clash with security forces while participating in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Tachira, Venezuela
    © REUTERS/ CARLOS EDUARDO RAMIREZ
    Caribbean States Worried About Worsening Situation in Venezuela - Trinidad Prime Minister

    "Six years I hope, because that is what the people voted for," Caldera quickly responded.

    Several EU countries, including Germany, France, Spain and the UK, have joined the US in recognizing Guaido as Venezuela's interim president, while Russia, China, Mexico and several other nations continue to remain steadfastly by Maduro as the nation's legitimate president.

    "A president […] doesn't hold on because foreign countries ask them, or like them or not," Caldera added, cited by Deutsche Welle.

    Sebastian asked Caldera why Maduro should be allowed to stay in office despite reports that Venezuelan security forces have committed hundreds of killings of citizens under the veneer of fighting crime.

    "If these are crimes that are being committed, it's not the president […] that is doing it'" she insisted, adding, "the penal responsibilities are direct and personal," according to Dw.com.

    In September 2018, the UN Human Right Council (UNHRC) adopted a resolution on Venezuela amid concerns by governments around the world over the nation's ongoing humanitarian and financial crisis.

    The UNHRC resolution states that the Venezuelan government must accept humanitarian assistance to grapple with a "scarcity of food and medicine," "the rise of malnutrition" and an "outbreak of diseases that had been previously eradicated or kept under control in South America."

    According to Caldera, however, the current administration ruling Venezuela has not been condemned by the UNHRC.

    "We presented our report last year and we came out with only 11 recommendations and all of them were fulfilled," she noted.

    The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, was invited by Maduro himself in November 2018 to visit Venezuela, Caldero observed.

    "[That visit is] about to happen […] in these next few days," Caldera stated.

    At the end of 2018, the Penal Forum, a prominent Venezuelan human rights organization providing legal assistance to those jailed by the Maduro administration without charges or trial, noted that there were over 230 political prisoners in the country at the end of 2018. 

    Brazilian Marines take part in a military training in the Formosa Training Camp, in the state of Goias, north of Brasilia, Brazil, Oct. 29, 2014. File photo
    © AP Photo / Eraldo Peres
    Brazil Wouldn’t Support US Intervention in Venezuela - Scholars

    "The first thing that we need to solve with the [Penal Forum] and all the bodies that are claiming about […] political prisoners. is actually the concept of what it is: a political crime," the Caracas ambassador demurred.

    "I don't think that many of the people that are right now being prosecuted by the public ministry are there because of their political views, but actually because of specific actions," Caldera claimed, adding that "they are not political prisoners in my country."

    Caldera noted that the May 2018 voted that re-elected Maduro could have been completed with international observers but if "certain countries […] didn't want to participate as observers you cannot claim by then that the election is not valid."

    Related:

    Russia Prepares Own Draft UNSC Resolution on Venezuela - Diplomatic Source
    US-Engineered Coup in Venezuela Logical Follow-up From Obama, Bush - Politician
    Venezuela's Guaido Calls Street Rally for Saturday to Welcome Relief Aid
    Mexican President Urges to Provide Aid to Venezuela Without Political Intentions
    Bolivian President Slams US Aid Supplies to Venezuela as Double Standards
    Tags:
    humanitarian chaos, Venezuela, UN, Juan Guaido, Nicolas Maduro, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Royal Beauty: Dazzling Queens and Princesses From All Around the Globe
    Royal Beauty: Dazzling Queens and Princesses From All Around the Globe
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse