International Contact Group to Send Technical Mission to Venezuela - Mogherini

European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said that the international contact group on Venezuela to send technical mission to the country.

European Union foreign policy chief said that international contact group on Venezuela aims to create peaceful resolution of crisis and to avoid violence. Mogherini added that the group will meet on ministerial level in early march.

The chief also said that the European Union was ready to open a humanitarian aid office in Caracas in coming weeks.

The recently formed Contact Group on Venezuela includes the European Union as well as eight European states — France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Britain — and Latin American nations — Bolivia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, and Uruguay.

According to Portugal Foreign Minister, participants of the contact group meeting agreed on need for new elections through credible process. The minister also told Sputnik that the contact group would inform UN Security Council about its actions.

Meanwhile, US envoy on Venezuela Abrams urged countries to deal only with Venezuelan opposition leader Guaido, claiming that time for dialogue with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro had long passed.

Earlier, Maduro proposed to hold early parliamentary elections. This comes after Juan Guaido declared himself interim president of Venezuela in January. Guaido has been recognised as the country's leader by the United States, Canada and key Latin American and European states, while democratically elected Maduro is recognised by China, Mexico, Turkey, Iran, Russia, and others.