Pompeo Hopes Venezuela to Be Independent From Cuba, Russia After Change of Power

"Russia is there today. The Cubans are there today. We are very hopeful that when this peaceful transition takes place, which is our ultimate objective, then the Venezuelan people will want it to be sovereign and independent, not relying on Cubans and Russians for their security or their well-being," Pompeo said in the interview released late on Wednesday.
A number of EU member states have also individually recognized Guaido as Venezuela's acting president after the Venezuelan authorities failed to organize a new presidential election in the country within an eight-day period set by the EU states. EU countries were also expected to issue a joint statement recognizing Guaido, however, Italy vetoed the motion.
READ MORE: Washington Offers To Lift Sanctions on Venezuela Officers Shifting to Guaido
Maduro has lashed out on Washington over its policies toward Caracas, suggesting the United States thought to take control over Venezuela’s oil assets. Maduro also accused Guaido of acting at the instructions from Washington.
All comments
Show new comments (0)