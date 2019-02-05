Register
10:04 GMT +305 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro attends a military exercise in Turiamo, Venezuela, February 3, 2019

    Maduro: 'No Aggressor Will Enter Venezuela,' Trump's Military Option 'Madness'

    © REUTERS / Miraflores Palace
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (201)
    4100

    On Monday, Maduro warned against attempts "to weaken Venezuela" and fuel a civil war in the Latin American country. He also cautioned that Donald Trump will face far-reaching consequences if the US President pursues what Maduro described as a "dirty" imperialist conspiracy to oust him.

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has pledged that the country's military will do its best to prevent a possible foreign invasion of Venezuela.

    "No one, including aggressor soldiers, will enter Venezuela, I assure you. Don't we have the armed forces capable of protecting the country?" Maduro said during an address that was broadcast in his Twitter account on Tuesday.

    Earlier, Maduro responded to US President Donald Trump's recent remarks that a US military intervention in Venezuela remains "an option", saying that "talking about the war in the 21st century is madness".

    READ MORE: Maduro Asks Pope Francis to Facilitate Dialogue Amid Venezuela Crisis

    "It is insane to think that you can send troops to this land that will defend itself", Maduro emphasised, describing Trump's remarks as "illegal" and "criminal".

    He accused Venezuela's "right-wing conspirators" of applauding Trump and asking him for a military invasion of their own homeland. Maduro said that the "oil and natural resources of our beloved Motherland" are the reason Trump would seek "to declare war against Venezuela".

    He added that as of Wednesday, Venezuela will start collecting signatures against the US military intervention in the country.

    READ MORE: Maduro Rejects EU Ultimatum to Call Snap Elections in Venezuela — Reports

    "There are those who threaten Venezuela with intervention […] On Wednesday, we are launching a great national action to collect signatures across the country, which will then be submitted to the White House in order to reject these [intervention-related] threats," Maduro pointed out.

    On Monday, he urged Trump "to stop" and warned the US President of grave consequences if he pursues what Maduro described as a "dirty" imperialist conspiracy to topple him.

    "Stop. Stop, Trump! Hold it right there! You are making mistakes that will leave your hands covered in blood and you will leave the presidency stained with blood. Why would you want a repeat of Vietnam?" Maduro said.

    He was echoed by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, who tweeted late last week that Trump's remarks about a possible military option related to Venezuela confirm that the US President "leads the state coup" against the Latin American country.

    READ MORE: African Union Supports Maduro Amid Political Crisis — Venezuelan FM

    Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez also condemned Trump's statement and underscored that the people of Venezuela would not allow any foreign interference.

    A supporter of Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido holds a flag
    © REUTERS / Manaure Quintero
    Journalist: US Would Be Willing to Move Ahead with Military Action in Venezuela
    The political crisis in Venezuela became exacerbated on 23 January, when Juan Guaido, the speaker of the Venezuelan opposition-led National Assembly, proclaimed himself the country's interim president.

    Earlier, the United States, most Latin American countries and some EU states supported Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido's decision on 23 January to proclaim himself the country's interim president, a move that exacerbated the political crisis in the Latin American country.

    Russia, China, Mexico, Turkey, Iran and several other countries stated that they recognise constitutionally-elected Nicolas Maduro as Venezuela's only President.

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (201)

    Related:

    Trump Phones Juan Guaido to Express Support as US Ramps Up Pressure on Maduro
    Supporters of Venezuelan President Maduro March on Streets of Caracas (VIDEO)
    US Rejects Mexico, Uruguay, Vatican Mediation Efforts to Keep Maduro in Power
    Pence Calls for End to Maduro Govt: Not Time for Dialogue, It's Time for Action
    Tags:
    option, consequences, military intervention, armed forces, Donald Trump, Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Indian Model on Stage Wearing Clothes Created by Gauri and Nainika at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai
    Dressed to Kill: Models and Actresses Don Flashy Outfits at Mumbai Fashion Week
    Nuclear Conditions
    Nuclear Conditions
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse