Trump's Words on Intervention Proves US Sponsoring Venezuela Crisis - Morales

CARACAS (Sputnik) – Bolivian President Evo Morales said on Monday that US President Donald Trump's recent statement on possible US military intervention in Venezuela proves Washington’s key role in attempting to organize a coup in Venezuela.

"Announcing his refusal to meet with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and reiterating that military intervention is a possible option, Trump acknowledged that he is the main instigator of the coup against the [government] of Venezuela," Morales wrote on Twitter.

Al revelar que negó reunión al hermano Pdte @NicolasMaduro y repetir que la invasión militar contra el pueblo venezolano es "una opción", Trump admite ser principal instigador del golpe contra Venezuela. Gobiernos y pueblos libres del mundo demandamos diálogo y paz para Venezuela — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) 4 февраля 2019 г.

He noted that "free peoples and governments" demanded dialogue for peace in Venezuela.

On Sunday, Trump confirmed in an interview for the CBS broadcaster that US military intervention in Venezuela was "an option."

Earlier in the day, Spain, Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Portugal, and the United Kingdom recognized Venezuelan opposition parliament speaker Juan Guaido as the country's interim president. The moves came after the deadline set by the European Union for Maduro to announce snap a presidential election elapsed on Sunday.

EU countries were expected to recognize Guaido in a joint statement on Monday, but, according to a diplomatic source in Brussels, Italy blocked the statement.

China, Mexico, Russia, Turkey and Uruguay were among the countries that have voiced their support for Maduro.