What Foreigners Need to Know to Survive in Caracas

A Sputnik correspondent visited Caracas and wrote a survival manual describing which of the city's areas are better to avoid, why it is so important to have an inside man, and how to buy a bottle of water in a country where there is no cash.
Cross the Border
Safety Issue
Now, you are in the capital of Venezuela. It is dangerous in every part of the city, but to a different extent. Trouble is unlikely to happen in Baruta and Chacao, but you should nevertheless be on guard there. It is better not to travel on foot, carry or show off your money, wear gold chains (there are few people who are interested in silver), use mobile phones on the streets or leave your watch in your hotel room.
READ MORE: Crisis-Hit Venezuela to Ship Gold to UAE for Euros in Cash — Reports
However, it is better to have a small amount of money, about $20, in your pocket in order to give it to criminals in case of a robbery. You should never resist a robbery because they usually result badly. As they say in Caracas, criminals here shoot first and think later.
You would be better off never setting foot in the districts of Petare and Catia, but if you find yourself here, in no event should you get out of the car.
Shopping Without Cash
Currently, the situation with the official dollar exchange rate has returned to normal, but previously it could differ from the market almost tenfold. Usually, the exchange goes like this: a person agrees with a "money-changer" to exchange a certain amount of money, and they either send a card-to-card transfer in bolivars or immediately make a bank transfer to pay directly for services.
READ MORE: Netizens Suspect Putin and Maduro Have "SECRET Common Past" (VIDEO)
As for transport, the average cost of a taxi in the city is $20, and a trip to the airport will be $60. It is dangerous to get into a car waiting on the street — you can only trust official carriers.
Sim Card
You can get a SIM card, like most everything in Venezuela, through the locals. Previously, hotel employees were happy to do it for a small fee. However, the authorities later tightened control over SIM cards. So the best thing to do is to ask someone you know for one. Not always, but very often they can either lend you their second SIM card, so as long as you return it before departure, or buy a new one in their name. In theory, a foreigner can go to the mobile company’s central office and buy it, but this would take a lot of time.
READ MORE: 2019 HRW Report Uses Bias, Human Rights to Attack US 'Enemies' — Scholar
All comments
Show new comments (0)