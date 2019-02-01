Register
21:57 GMT +301 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Caracas, Venezuelan capital

    What Foreigners Need to Know to Survive in Caracas

    © Sputnik / Sergey Mamontov
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (173)
    0 10

    MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - News about Venezuela has been making headlines all over global media for more than a week, but before you go travelling to this faraway country, it is important to know how things are really like there.

    A Sputnik correspondent visited Caracas and wrote a survival manual describing which of the city's areas are better to avoid, why it is so important to have an inside man, and how to buy a bottle of water in a country where there is no cash.

    Cross the Border

    Gold bullion
    CC0
    Venezuela Has Sovereign Right to Sell Gold, Russia Has Nothing to Do With It - Kremlin
    It is not that easy for journalists who literally streamed into the country after last week's fresh standoff between the government and parliament. They should prepare themselves for certain difficulties when they go through passport control. Local border officials pull aside anyone who resembles a member of the press for further examination. The fact is that to work in Venezuela, you need to have accreditation from a local diplomatic department, but it is clear that this is almost impossible to obtain before departure.

    Safety Issue

    Now, you are in the capital of Venezuela. It is dangerous in every part of the city, but to a different extent. Trouble is unlikely to happen in Baruta and Chacao, but you should nevertheless be on guard there. It is better not to travel on foot, carry or show off your money, wear gold chains (there are few people who are interested in silver), use mobile phones on the streets or leave your watch in your hotel room.

    READ MORE: Crisis-Hit Venezuela to Ship Gold to UAE for Euros in Cash — Reports

    However, it is better to have a small amount of money, about $20, in your pocket in order to give it to criminals in case of a robbery. You should never resist a robbery because they usually result badly. As they say in Caracas, criminals here shoot first and think later.

    You would be better off never setting foot in the districts of Petare and Catia, but if you find yourself here, in no event should you get out of the car.

    Shopping Without Cash

    A man receives Venezuelan currency bills in Caracas on November 30, 2011.
    © AFP 2018 / Juan BARRETO
    International Tensions May Put Extra Damper on Investing in Venezuela - Scholars
    The situation surrounding the nation's lack of cash has been going on for more than a year, and there is no way out of it yet. So what can do and how can you pay for your purchases? The only way is to have a friend, acquaintance or even someone who looks credible enough with a local card with the amount of money in bolivars. This person can pay for you wherever you need and you can repay these expenses later in dollars.

    Currently, the situation with the official dollar exchange rate has returned to normal, but previously it could differ from the market almost tenfold. Usually, the exchange goes like this: a person agrees with a "money-changer" to exchange a certain amount of money, and they either send a card-to-card transfer in bolivars or immediately make a bank transfer to pay directly for services.

    READ MORE: Netizens Suspect Putin and Maduro Have "SECRET Common Past" (VIDEO)

    An opposition member holds a Venezuelan national flag during a protest march against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Fernando Llano
    Venezuela Crisis: US May Have Been Behind This For a Long Time - Prof
    This scheme does not always work, however. There are times when these so-called money-changers run out of virtual money and then the only thing left is to pay in dollars. They are usually taken willingly, but not everywhere. In addition, most of the local purchases will cost $1 or $2, but no one has cash, which means that you will have to leave at least $5 instead of $2. Therefore, it is strongly recommended that you bring not only 20, 50 and 100 dollar bills to Venezuela, but to also have a lot of 1's and 5's.

    As for transport, the average cost of a taxi in the city is $20, and a trip to the airport will be $60. It is dangerous to get into a car waiting on the street — you can only trust official carriers.

    Sim Card

    U.S. Army Airborne Reconnaissance Low RC-7B (later EO-5C)
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Alan Radecki Akradecki / U.S. Army Airborne Reconnaissance Low RC-7B (later EO-5C)
    US Spy Plane Spotted Over Colombia Amid Washington-Backed Coup in Venezuela
    Mobile communication problems for foreigners are relatively new. Back in 2015, there was a kiosk where you could buy a local SIM card right in the airport upon arrival in Caracas. Now everything is complicated. But if you do manage to get one, then it will be almost free. For example, a SIM card with a balance of about 6,000 bolivars (about $2) will be enough for 2 weeks of extensive use.

    You can get a SIM card, like most everything in Venezuela, through the locals. Previously, hotel employees were happy to do it for a small fee. However, the authorities later tightened control over SIM cards. So the best thing to do is to ask someone you know for one. Not always, but very often they can either lend you their second SIM card, so as long as you return it before departure, or buy a new one in their name. In theory, a foreigner can go to the mobile company’s central office and buy it, but this would take a lot of time.

    READ MORE: 2019 HRW Report Uses Bias, Human Rights to Attack US 'Enemies' — Scholar

    In general, the main rule of being in Venezuela is to always stay sharp. Loss of vigilance may have the most unpleasant consequences.
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (173)

    Related:

    Merkel: 'EU Wants to Play Its Part in Venezuela'
    Trump Will Need Saudi Help to Complete the Coup in Venezuela
    Oil, Neocons, Monroe Doctrine: Author Explains Origins of Trump's Venezuela Plan
    Venezuela Gets 'Ukrained'
    Tags:
    safety, shopping, tourists, tourism, Caracas, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss Rudy Ruby ties her corset prior to performing in a burlesque show in Madrid
    The Week in Pictures: 26 January - 1 February
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse