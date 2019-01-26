Confirmed Death Toll From Dam Collapse in Brazil Rises to 34 - Reports

The number of people killed by collapse of the dam, owned by the Brazilian mining corporation Vale, has increased up to 34, firefighting service reported.

The firefighting service said that the dam collapse resulted in the spill of 3 million cubic meters (over 100 million cubic feet) of waste.

The dam collapsed on Friday causing heavy mood floods that hit the Brumadinho municipality. On late Friday, media reported about at least 200 people missing after the disaster.