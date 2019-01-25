About 200 People Reported Missing After Mining Dam Collapses in Brazil

A dam collapsed at an iron ore mine owned by Vale SA miner in Brazil, leaving some 200 people missing, the fire brigade in the state capital of Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte said in a statement.
Brazilian multinational corporation Vale SA is one of the largest logistics operators in Brazil and also the largest producer of iron ore and nickel in the world.
👉 IMAGENS AÉREAS DA TRAGÉDIA DE BRUMADINHO— UOL Notícias (@UOLNoticias) January 25, 2019
Polícia Militar de Minas Gerais divulga vídeo aéreo da região atingida por rejeitos da mineradora Vale pic.twitter.com/7WYXI5AcWt
O nosso repórter Lucas Catta Prêta sobrevoou a região atingida pelo rompimento da Barragem de Feijão, da Vale, em Brumadinho, na RMBH. pic.twitter.com/NSBg0AolQv— Rádio BandNews FM BH (@RadioBandNewsBH) January 25, 2019
The incident comes four years after another iron ore tailings dam collapse in Brazil owned by Vale and BHP Billiton, which killed at least 17 people and is described as the worst environmental disaster in Brazil's history.
