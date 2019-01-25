About 200 People Reported Missing After Mining Dam Collapses in Brazil

Some 200 people are unaccounted fore after a mining dam collapsed in Brazil at an iron ore mine, local fire brigade reported on Froday.

A dam collapsed at an iron ore mine owned by Vale SA miner in Brazil, leaving some 200 people missing, the fire brigade in the state capital of Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte said in a statement.

According to several reports the accident left 3 people dead, 4 injured, while 100 people have been rescued. A number of residents in the area have been evacuated as the rescue teams were dispatched.

Brazilian multinational corporation Vale SA is one of the largest logistics operators in Brazil and also the largest producer of iron ore and nickel in the world.

​The incident comes four years after another iron ore tailings dam collapse in Brazil owned by Vale and BHP Billiton, which killed at least 17 people and is described as the worst environmental disaster in Brazil's history.