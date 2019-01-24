Register
    Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gather around Supreme Court ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, in Caracas, Venezuela January 10, 2019.

    Erdogan Slams Trump's Remark on Venezuela as 'Shocking'

    © REUTERS / Manaure Quintero
    Latin America
    Yesterday, US President Donald Trump recognised Juan Guaido, the head of the disempowered National Assembly, as interim president of Venezuela. This happened in wake of the incumbent Venezuelan president's statements that the National Assembly was guilty of ridiculing the country’s constitution.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called the statements of his American counterpart Donald Trump on Venezuela "shocking" and noted that democracies must respect the results of other states' elections. He also expressed hope that the Venezuelan people would support the elected president, Nicolas Maduro.

    READ MORE: Russia Warns US Against Military Interference in Venezuela's Affairs

    Erdogan further stated that Turkey can't support the latest events in Venezuela, referring to opposition leader Juan Guaido swearing himself in as interim president of Venezuela with the support of the now disempowered National Assembly.

    "I am 40 years in politics. And I have always respected the elections. If there is no respect for the will of the people, then it is not democracy, but authoritarianism. Maduro was elected president. That's why I, as a person who believes in democracy, was shocked by Trump's decision", Erdogan said.

    Statements by US Officials on Situation in Venezuela

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that Washington is ready to provide $20 million in humanitarian aid to Venezuela. He also called on all members of the Organization of American States to follow the US' suit and recognize Juan Guaido as the interim president.

    Juan Guaido, president of National Assembly, shows marks on his wrists, which he says are from handcuffs, to supporters at a rally in Caraballeda, Venezuela, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. The new head of Venezuela's increasingly defiant congress was pulled from his vehicle and briefly detained by police Sunday, a day after the U.S. backed him assuming the presidency as a way out of the country's deepening crisis. Guaido's wife Fabiana Rosales stands next to him, right. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    © AP Photo / Fernando Llano
    Trump Recognises Venezuela’s Opp Leader Juan Guaido as Acting President (VIDEOS)

    Pompeo also slammed Nicolas Maduro's presidency as "illegitimate" and warned him against using force against protesters. He further reaffirmed the support for the Juan Guaido and the National Assembly and expressed hope that they would "restore democracy and respect for the rule of law in Venezuela".

    US National Security Adviser John Bolton urged the Venezuelan military to support opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's new president. He also noted that the disempowered National Assembly is willing to pardon officers. Bolton added that the country's revenues should go to Guaido's government and that the White House is working on disconnecting Maduro from them.

    READ MORE: Venezuelan Defense Minister: Armed Forces Will Defend Constitution, Sovereignty

    Trump recognised Juan Guaido, the head of the disempowered National Assembly, as interim president of Venezuela on 23 January. The 35-year-old politician and leader of Venezuela's National Assembly had shortly before declared himself the "interim president" after taking his own oath of office.

    Sitting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro blasted the move, stating that the US government was attempting to stage a coup. Maduro has since cut off diplomatic and political relations with the US and gave American diplomats 72 hours to leave the country.

