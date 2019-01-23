Register
24 January 2019
    Security forces run after a demonstrator during a protest of opposition supporters against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela

    Skirmishes Across Venezuela as US, Allies Endorse Presumptive President Guaido

    © REUTERS/ CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS
    Latin America
    3117

    Following news that Venezuela's opposition leader, Juan Guaido, had declared himself interim president Wednesday, the US rushed to endorse him as the legitimate leader, and others mulled following suit. Violence has broken out across Venezuela as anti-government protesters skirmish with police and crowds in favor of President Nicolas Maduro.

    The move followed a declaration by Venezuela's National Assembly earlier this week that Maduro, whose second term as president began on January 19 following elections last May, had usurped power. The legislature has been disempowered since the Constituent Assembly was formed in the summer of 2017 to redraft the country's constitution, and the National Assembly, controlled by Maduro's adversaries, rejected the Constituent Assembly's legal superiority.

    Juan Guaido, president of National Assembly, shows marks on his wrists, which he says are from handcuffs, to supporters at a rally in Caraballeda, Venezuela, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. The new head of Venezuela's increasingly defiant congress was pulled from his vehicle and briefly detained by police Sunday, a day after the U.S. backed him assuming the presidency as a way out of the country's deepening crisis. Guaido's wife Fabiana Rosales stands next to him, right. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    © AP Photo / Fernando Llano
    Trump Recognises Venezuela’s Opp Leader Juan Guaido as Acting President (VIDEOS)

    "Barinas, Aragua, Bolivar and Nueva Esparta today have awakened in a single voice, rose and supported their legitimate National Assembly," Guaido, who is also president of the National Assembly, wrote on Twitter Wednesday after he took the oath of office as interim president of Venezuela.

    Large protests, both for and against the Maduro government, have taken over streets across the country, and pro-opposition protests in particular have exchanged violent acts with the police and national guard, who have responded with tear gas and buckshot.

    Four have already died in protests leading up to the declaration, and two more are reported dead in Wednesday's exchanges.

    In the capital city of Caracas, protesters blocked a highway and attempted to occupy Madariaga Square and were dispersed with non-lethal weapons by the national guard.

    ​Footage shows tear gas canisters being rolled into a crowd and at least one protester being arrested.

    ​Protesters appeared in masks in Caracas' El Paraíso neighborhood and threw tear gas back at the police.

    ​In the city of Maturin, the capital of Monagas state, protesters attacked and burned the local headquarters of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Maduro's party.

    ​However, not all are in the streets protesting against the government. Large parades are also demonstrating in favor of Maduro and celebrating his legacy as the heir of his predecessor Hugo Chavez's Bolivarian movement.

    ​Guaido, the US and its allies have derided the 2018 elections as rigged, but two thirds of the 9.3 million votes cast were for Maduro, the PSUV's candidate.

    ​"We continue to hold the illegitimate Maduro regime directly responsible for any threats it may pose to the safety of the Venezuelan people," US President Donald Trump said Wednesday. He later added, "We're not considering anything, but all options are on the table."

    Paraguay, Argentina, Canada, Guatemala and Peru have also recognized Guaido as Venezuela's interim president. Bolivian President Evo Morales took to Twitter to express support for Maduro.

