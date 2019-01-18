Man Allegedly Involved in Attack on Police School in Bogota Detained - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A man suspected of involvement in the recent attack on a police school in the Colombian capital of Bogota was detained in the city, Noticias Caracol media outlet reported Friday.

The man, about 50 years old, was detained Friday morning in downtown Bogota, Noticias Caracol reported.

© AP Photo / Ricardo Mazalan 21 Dead, Dozens Hurt in Car Bomb Explosion in Colombian Police School (VIDEO)

The attack he is suspected to be involved in took place on Thursday when a car bomb broke through a checkpoint near the police school building and exploded.

Colombian authorities have established that 56-year-old José Aldemar Rojas was driving the car. He died, and the motives of his actions are not yet known. According to the latest data, 20 people died as a result of the explosion and another 68 were injured.

Colombian President Ivan Duque has declared a three-day mourning for the victims of the terrorist attack.