Bogota Rejects Media Reports About Colombia-Brazil Plans to Invade Venezuela

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Colombian Foreign Ministry has rejected media reports claiming that Bogota and Brazil are discussing plans of possible military invasion of Venezuela.

Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper reported on Monday citing a source that Bogota would support Brazil's president-elect Jair Bolsonaro if the latter decided to invade Venezuela to oust its President Nicolas Maduro.

"On behalf of the Colombian government, the Foreign Ministry rejects claims published by the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper that the Colombian government offered… Bolsonaro to oust the government of Nicolas Maduro by means of military intervention," a statement by Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo read.

Brazil's next Defense Minister in Bolsonaro's government Augusto Heleno also denied media reports stressing that meddling in other state's internal affairs contravened Brazil's foreign policy principles.