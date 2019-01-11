Venezuelan Embassy Attacked in Peru - Venezuelan Foreign Minister

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Venezuelan Embassy in the Peruvian capital, Lima, was attacked on Thursday following the sharp deterioration of relations between the two countries in light of incumbent President Nicolas Maduro's inauguration for second term in office, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said.

"We lay responsibility on the government of Peru for any consequences regarding our diplomatic staff and the embassy in Lima, which today became the target of several attacks, including by a group of bandits who entered the building. We demand the implementation of the Vienna Convention," Arreas wrote in his Twitter blog.

Previously Peru, following Paraguay's lead which had cut off ties with Caracas, recalled its charge d'affaires from Venezuela "for consultations" in protest Maduro's second term, which the foreign ministry deemed "illegitimate." The charge d'affaires had been the last Peruvian diplomat in the country, with the two countries exchanging hostilities beginning in 2017, with Lima accusing Caracas of 'breaking with democratic rule' and Caracas labelling Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski an "enemy" of Venezuela, accusing him of interfering with the country's internal affairs.

Earlier in the day, Maduro was sworn in for his second presidential term for the period from 2019 until 2025. Maduro, aged 56, has been serving as the president of Venezuela since 2013. In May 2018, he was re-elected, having secured almost 70 percent of votes.