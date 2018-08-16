Peru Receives Venezuela's Request Over Maduro Assassination Attempt - Lima

"The Peruvian Embassy in Caracas received a request from the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry to locate two Venezuelan citizens wanted by the justice system of that country for their alleged participation in what the [Venezuelan] government calls an 'attempt on the life of the president of Venezuela,'" the ministry said on its Twitter account on Wednesday night.
Earlier in the day, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry asked Peru to extradite two suspects linked to the attempt on the president's life: Gregorio Jose Yaguas Monje and Yilber Alberto Escalona.
On Tuesday, Venezuelan Prosecutor General Tarek William Saab said that there were a total of 34 suspects in the case, 14 of whom had already been arrested, including two high-ranking Venezuelan militaries.
Maduro accused the country's opposition and former Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos of the assassination attempt, adding that some of the attackers were hiding in the United States.
