Bolsonaro Sworn in as President, Vows Alignment With US

Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's newly elected president, has vowed to adopt and implement economic policies that will benefit businesses, target corruption and combat drug cartels; he also reaffirmed his alignment with the United States during his oath of office on Tuesday, according to the country's lower house.
The politician has taken an oath of office at a special session of the Chamber of Deputies.
The move comes after Bolsonaro, who represents the right-wing Social Liberal Party, secured a four-year presidential term by winning the October election.
The Tuesday inauguration of Bolsonaro was attended by a number of foreign delegations, including representatives of Russia.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also attended the inauguration ceremony.
Bolsonaro, who is an ex-army captain managed to attain power amid escalating voter discontent caused by political graft, surging violent street crime, and an unstable economy.
