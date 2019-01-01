Inauguration of Brazil's President Bolsonaro to Take Place on Tuesday

A number of foreign delegations, including from Russia, will attend the event.
Russia will be represented by Vyacheslav Volodin, lower chamber speaker, while the United States will be represented at the inauguration by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
READ MORE: Bolsonaro Promises Netanyahu to Move Brazilian Embassy to Jerusalem — Reports
Bolsonaro, who represents the right-wing Social Liberal Party, secured a four-year presidential term by winning the October election.
All comments
Show new comments (0)