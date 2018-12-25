Governor of Mexican State Dies in Helicopter Crash - Reports

The Governor of Mexico's state of Puebla dies in a helicopter crash, local media reported.

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Martha Erika Alonso, the governor of the Mexican state of Puebla, died on Monday in a helicopter crash, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to Mexico's Televisa TV channel, the governor was aboard the helicopter with her husband Rafael Moreno Valle Rosas, who used to serve as governor of Puebla in 2011-2017. Moreno Valle also died as a result of the accident, the broadcaster added.

The helicopter crash was earlier reported by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who entrusted the government with responding to the situation.