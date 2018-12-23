Cuban Parliament Approves Draft Constitution Recognizing Private Property

According to Granma news portal, 583 lawmakers out of 602-seat parliament voted in favor of the document, while the rest 19 lawmakers did not took part at the vote.
The new Cuban constitution will introduce the limit preventing presidents from serving more than two 5-year terms, and will recognize private property.
The existing Cuban constitution has been in force since 1976 and already undergone certain changes, with amendments having been adopted in 1978, 1992 and 2002.
The process of constitutional reform in the country has been taking place against the backdrop of economic system's renewal and the fundamental changes in the life of the Cuban society.
