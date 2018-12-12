Venezuelan FM Says Pompeo's Reaction to Russian Aircraft Arrival 'Cynical'

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza called on Tuesday reaction of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to the arrival of Russian military aircraft in the country disrespectful and cynical.

Earlier in the day, Pompeo referred to the Russian and Venezuelan governments as "two corrupt governments squandering public funds, and squelching liberty and freedom while their people suffer" after Russia's two supersonic bombers had carried out a flight from Russia to Venezuela.

"@SecPompeo's reaction to military cooperation between Russia & Venezuela is not only disrespectful but also cynical," Arreaza wrote on Twitter.

According to the foreign minister, the United States possesses at least 800 known military bases in 70 countries, and 75 out of 107 US security assistance programs operate in Latin America.

1/3 La reacción de @SecPompeo contra la cooperación militar entre Rusia y Venezuela, no es sólo irrespetuosa, es cínica: EEUU posee al menos 800 bases militares (conocidas) en 70 países. Hoy 75 de los 107 programas de EEUU para cooperación en seguridad, operan en América Latina https://t.co/gBBy3pNYnM — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) December 11, 2018

"It’s outrageous that the US gov’t questions our sovereign right to defence and security cooperation with other countries when @realDonaldTrump has threatened us publicly with a military intervention. If you want to cooperate, lift your sanctions against Venezuela," Arreaza added.

He also urged Washington to cut the country's huge military budget of $674 billion for 2019.

"Certainly the 50 million poor people and families with no access to health care in the US can suggest a better purpose for those funds,” the minister concluded.

READ MORE: Maduro Believes US Plotting Coup Against Venezuelan Government

Venezuela is suffering from political and economic crisis amid a global slump in oil prices, triggered by US sanctions.