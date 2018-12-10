Mexican President Weighs Bids on Huge New Oil Refinery Construction

"The oil refinery will be built here because oil will be processed here as well, it will not be exported. This is the best site for the construction of the new refinery," Obrador said at a ceremony of the laying of a symbolic cornerstone for the future facility as quoted by the Excelsior news portal.
According to Obrador, Mexico will seek to increase oil production from the current less than 1.8 million barrels per day to 2.4 million barrels per day in 2024. The new oil refinery is expected to process 340,000 barrels of oil per day.
