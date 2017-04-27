BP Finds Over 200Mln Barrels of Oil in Gulf of Mexico With New Technology

© AP Photo/ Alastair Grant, File Alaska BP Well Spews Oil for 3 Days Before Blow-Out Contained

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)Oil giant British Petroleum (BP) discovered more than 200 million barrels of oil in the Gulf of Mexico through its new innovative technology, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

"BP today announced a major breakthrough in seismic imaging that has identified more than 200 million barrels of additional resources at BP’s Atlantis field in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico," the statement said.

This discovery has pushed BP to use its new seismic imaging tool to look for additional oil in other areas of the Gulf of Mexico as well as Azerbaijan, Angola, and Trinidad and Tobago, the company added.

