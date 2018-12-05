Venezuela Opposition Lawmaker Faces Decades in Jail for Alleged Attack on Maduro

"Requesens is charged with attempting to assassinate the president of the republic… and the servicemen present there, betraying his homeland, criminal conspiracy, terrorism, as well as illegal possession of weapons and ammunition," the attorney said.
On August 4, Maduro was attending a military parade in Caracas when his address was interrupted by what the authorities said was an assassination attempt as two explosives-laden drones detonated close to the presidential box. The president was unharmed, but several soldiers were injured in the incident.
A total of 14 people, including Requesens, have been arrested and another 20 are still wanted in relation to the incident.
