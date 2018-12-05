Venezuela Opposition Lawmaker Faces Decades in Jail for Alleged Attack on Maduro

CARACAS (Sputnik) - Venezuelan opposition lawmaker Juan Requesens may be sentenced to up to 30 years in jail if found guilty of six offenses related to the attempted assassination of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Requesens' attorney Joel García told Sputnik Wednesday.

"Requesens is charged with attempting to assassinate the president of the republic… and the servicemen present there, betraying his homeland, criminal conspiracy, terrorism, as well as illegal possession of weapons and ammunition," the attorney said.

Hearings on Requesens' case are scheduled for December 18.

On August 4, Maduro was attending a military parade in Caracas when his address was interrupted by what the authorities said was an assassination attempt as two explosives-laden drones detonated close to the presidential box. The president was unharmed, but several soldiers were injured in the incident.

A total of 14 people, including Requesens, have been arrested and another 20 are still wanted in relation to the incident.

