The German chancellor's trip to Argentina for the two-day G20 summit got off to a rocky start after her plane was forced to make an emergency landing.

Angela Merkel marked the conclusion of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires on Saturday by visiting the Don Julio grill, a famous local steakhouse known for its authentic Argentinian cuisine.

Social media users captured Merkel posing for a photograph with the restaurant's chefs, and walking out into the street to a cheering crowd of onlookers shouting "Angela! Angela!" something Die Welt pointed out isn't too common any more in many places in her native Germany.

To the surprise of patrons, the restaurant remained open during Merkel's visit, with people able to approach the grill's windows to try to get a peek at the high-profile guest.

Earlier, Twitter users posted pictures of Merkel boarding an ordinary Iberian Airlines Madrid-Buenos Aires flight as she flew to the G20 summit.

Merkel and her entourage took the train to Spain from Germany after a "serious malfunction" grounded her government plane in Cologne, prompting her to take a bus to Bonn, where she spent the night in a hotel.

According to Der Spiegel, the plane malfunction was more serious than initially believed, with the plane's entire communications system breaking down due to electrical failure while the plane was in the air above the Netherlands. Pilots had to use an onboard satellite phone to contact traffic control in Cologne to make an emergency landing. The German Air Force quelled fears of foul play on Friday, saying a standard check of communications equipment had failed.

The close call prompted Merkel to arrive late at the summit, and gave her the opportunity to let off some steam in Buenos Aires. Due to her late arrival and her replacement plane pilots' need to rest before the trip back to Germany, Merkel had an extra half-day in the Argentinian capital Saturday afternoon and evening. Along with the restaurant visit, Merkel went for a walk in the city's posh Recoleta district, and visited a local church.