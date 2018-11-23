Tijuana Mayor: City Residents Will Not Pay for Migrants' Stay

"Tijuana residents will not pay for the migrants' stay, I will not place this burden on Tijuana the same way I have not done this over the past two years. We are in a state of a humanitarian crisis, and the federal government must take on the responsibility," the mayor said in a video statement posted via his official Facebook page.
The initial caravan of illegal migrants set out from Honduras in the direction of Mexico and the United States on October 13, hoping to get asylum in these countries. According to the UN estimates, the caravan included more than 7,000 migrants. Another caravan of around 3,000 asylum seekers followed suit later in October.
