Pompeo Hopes to Spur Employment in Mexico Amid Growing Migrant Caravan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US State Secretary Mike Pompeo expressed hope to cooperate with the incoming government of Mexico on stimulating job creation in the region amid Central American migrant caravans moving through the Mexican territory in the direction of the United States.

"I look forward to working with the incoming Mexican government on all aspects of our relationship, including exploring opportunities to spur job creation in the region, including in Southern Mexico, to benefit the government and people of Mexico," Pompeo said in a statement issued by the State Department on Thursday.

The US state secretary recalled that he had held a "constructive meeting with Mexican Foreign Secretary-designate Marcelo Ebrard during which migrant caravans going from Central America through the Mexican territory to the United States had been discussed.

"We have affirmed our shared commitment to addressing the current challenge. The caravans will not be permitted to enter the United States. There are real dangers to the safety and human rights of migrants from those who would prey on them," Pompeo argued.

Mexico's new government will be formed after December 1 when President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will be sworn in.

The issue of migrant caravans comprising people willing to settle in the United States has been high-profile since October when thousands of people began moving in the direction of the US border. According to the recent data of the Mexican Interior Ministry, around 5,600 migrants from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, have gathered in Mexican cities near the US border.

The Mexican authorities have launched a migrant support program prompting part of the caravans' members to stay in the country.

The White House has ordered additional troops to be deployed in the border areas in order to prevent migrants from crossing into the United States.

