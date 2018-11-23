Register
05:25 GMT +323 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Central American migrants moving as a caravan to the U.S. border get a free ride on a truck past maguey farms as they depart Guadalajara, Mexico, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018

    Pompeo Hopes to Spur Employment in Mexico Amid Growing Migrant Caravan

    © AP Photo / Marco Ugarte
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US State Secretary Mike Pompeo expressed hope to cooperate with the incoming government of Mexico on stimulating job creation in the region amid Central American migrant caravans moving through the Mexican territory in the direction of the United States.

    "I look forward to working with the incoming Mexican government on all aspects of our relationship, including exploring opportunities to spur job creation in the region, including in Southern Mexico, to benefit the government and people of Mexico," Pompeo said in a statement issued by the State Department on Thursday.

    Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, try to catch a ride on a truck, in Irapuato, Mexico November 12, 2018
    © REUTERS / Go Nakamura
    Mexican Authorities Detain at Least 600 Migrants From US-Bound Caravan - Reports
    The US state secretary recalled that he had held a "constructive meeting with Mexican Foreign Secretary-designate Marcelo Ebrard during which migrant caravans going from Central America through the Mexican territory to the United States had been discussed.

    "We have affirmed our shared commitment to addressing the current challenge. The caravans will not be permitted to enter the United States. There are real dangers to the safety and human rights of migrants from those who would prey on them," Pompeo argued.

    Mexico's new government will be formed after December 1 when President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will be sworn in.

    READ MORE: White House Allows Troops to Use Lethal Force Amid Caravan Arrival at US Border

    The issue of migrant caravans comprising people willing to settle in the United States has been high-profile since October when thousands of people began moving in the direction of the US border. According to the recent data of the Mexican Interior Ministry, around 5,600 migrants from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, have gathered in Mexican cities near the US border.

    The Mexican authorities have launched a migrant support program prompting part of the caravans' members to stay in the country.

    The White House has ordered additional troops to be deployed in the border areas in order to prevent migrants from crossing into the United States.

    READ MORE: Trump Threatens to Close Border With Mexico as Migrant Caravan Approaches

    Related:

    Trump Threatens to Close Border With Mexico as Migrant Caravan Approaches
    Mexican Authorities Detain at Least 600 Migrants From US-Bound Caravan - Reports
    'Great Danger': Trump Slams Judicial Activists Defending Migrant Caravan
    White House Allows Troops to Use Lethal Force Amid Caravan Arrival at US Border
    Not Surprising Tijuana Residents Mad at Mexican Gov't Over Caravan – Scholars
    Mexican Authorities Reveal Scale of Migrant Caravan Poised to Cross US Border
    Tags:
    migrants, employment, authorities, caravan, Mike Pompeo, Mexico, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shots in Dallas: Tribute to JFK on the 55th Anniversary of His Assassination
    Shots in Dallas: Tribute to JFK on the 55th Anniversary of His Assassination
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse