'Modest Man': Maduro Doesn't Care That People Call Him a 'Dictator'

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday that he was not a "dictator," but a "modest man."

"I don't care that people call me a dictator. Those who say I'm a dictator can go to hell. I know who I am — a modest man, brought up on the basis of trade unionism and the values of Simon Bolivar. I could have never been a dictator," Maduro said, as quoted by Exelsior daily.

Representatives of US authorities, as well as Colombian president and the head of the Organization of American States have called Maduro a "dictator," as most of the American countries have not recognized the results of the presidential election that was held in Venezuela in May, bringing Maduro victory.

The Washington Post newspaper reported on Tuesday US President Donald Trump was expected to add Venezuela to the US list of state sponsors of terrorism.

On November 1, Trump informed the US lawmakers that he had signed an executive order to impose sweeping new sanctions on Venezuela's gold exports.

Trump said that the measure came in response to the efforts of Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro's government to plunder his country's wealth for their own "corrupt purposes."

For years, Venezuela has been living in a state of a political and economic crisis, which was worsened by a decline in oil prices and sanctions introduced by the United States.