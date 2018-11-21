'Modest Man': Maduro Doesn't Care That People Call Him a 'Dictator'

"I don't care that people call me a dictator. Those who say I'm a dictator can go to hell. I know who I am — a modest man, brought up on the basis of trade unionism and the values of Simon Bolivar. I could have never been a dictator," Maduro said, as quoted by Exelsior daily.
The Washington Post newspaper reported on Tuesday US President Donald Trump was expected to add Venezuela to the US list of state sponsors of terrorism.
On November 1, Trump informed the US lawmakers that he had signed an executive order to impose sweeping new sanctions on Venezuela's gold exports.
For years, Venezuela has been living in a state of a political and economic crisis, which was worsened by a decline in oil prices and sanctions introduced by the United States.
