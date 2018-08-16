Register
05:12 GMT +316 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Venezuelan Bolivarian soldiers stand at a checkpoint near Urena, Tachira state, Venezuela, on the border with Colombia.

    Venezuela Faces Threat of 'Indirect Intervention' From Colombia - Professor

    © AP Photo / Eliecer Mantilla
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro has said the country’s subsidized fuel prices should rise, to stop smugglers from cheating the country out of billions of dollars. Will this help alleviate the ongoing crisis or be another failed measure at redemption for the government?

    Sputnik has spoken with Daniel Hellinger, Professor of International Relations at Webster University for more information about the latest developments in Venezuela.

    Sputnik: Will Maduro curbing fuel subsidies help alleviate the problem of smuggling?

    Daniel Hellinger: There’s a good chance it will. They are trying just about everything else. When it comes right down to it, the prices of gasoline are just so cheap that Venezuelans will go to extraordinary lengths to try to basically smuggle it out of the country, and at all levels of society.

    It comes right down to people that are relatively poor filling up gas tanks, driving to the other side of the border in Colombia, emptying the gas tank to just the point where they can return again, then repeat the operation; all the way up to corruption within PDVSA.

    A demonstrator holds up a miniature copy of Venezuela's constitution in front of the nation's flag at a government rally in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, April 13, 2004.
    © AP Photo /
    Venezuela Parliament Strips Immunity from Lawmakers Over Drone Attack
    Although I will say that the president has been trying to deal with corruption within the oil company before. In the end, the incentive is just so great, with the differential between a gas price of literally pennies on the liter to global prices of $5-6. It’s just a huge incentive for people to take the chance of smuggling.

    Sputnik: How long do you think that Maduro could stay in power for, could we see US intervention?

    Daniel Hellinger: The question revolves around what kind of intervention. Certainly, the US has, since the earliest days of Chavez had no love for Bolivarianism.

    I think it will take a historical perspective to know how much the United States may have been involved going all the way back to the 2002 coup against Chavez himself.

    But on the other hand, I also don’t think there’s much of an appetite among the national security establishment for direct military intervention, despite some wild statements by Trump, I don’t think that there’s going to be actual deployment of military forces to try to remove him from power.

    Where I think there is greater danger is indirect intervention coming across the border from Colombia.

    A demonstrator holds up a miniature copy of Venezuela's constitution in front of the nation's flag at a government rally in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, April 13, 2004.
    © AP Photo /
    Colombia, Mexico Refute Accusations of Conspiring With CIA Against Venezuela
    While I don’t think we have evidence or proof of Colombian involvement, for example, on the assassination attempt on Maduro, we know that the right wing in Colombia is very strong, particularly with ex-President Uribe’s circle of international friends, including many in Miami.

    Now, that’s a kind of intervention that I think is going on, although again we don’t have proof of it, I just think it’s very logical and very likely that those kinds of forces are doing everything they can to get Maduro out.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Daniel Hellinger and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Final Crisis in Turkey Could Deepen as 'It Did in Venezuela' - Professor
    Maduro Reveals Timing of Venezuela's PDVSA to Conduct All Transactions in Petro
    Venezuela: Another US Drone Strike?
    Colombia Yet to Receive Venezuela’s Extradition Request – Foreign Ministry
    Venezuela Parliament Strips Immunity from Lawmakers Over Drone Attack
    Tags:
    threat, intervention, crisis, economy, Daniel Hellinger, Colombia, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss World Winners: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout Years
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse