WATCH Mexican Protesters Clash With Police Amid March Against Migrants

People in Tijuana, Mexico organised a demonstration on Sunday, protesting against migrants heading to the US through the city. The rally marched through Tijuana toward a temporary shelter that is holding thousands of migrants at the moment.
The protestors carried signs saying 'migrants yes, invaders no"'and 'enough of uncontrolled migration'.
'Human avalanche': Police face off with protesters against US-bound #MigrantCaravan in #Mexico https://t.co/UbessOk8AW pic.twitter.com/hOvL2Y4YiW— RT (@RT_com) 20 ноября 2018 г.
According to the Milenio news portal, the protestors also tried to reach the Benito Juarez migrant camp, however, they were barred from entering by riot police.
