WATCH Mexican Protesters Clash With Police Amid March Against Migrants

Previously, several caravans with hundreds of migrants from El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, and other countries reached the Tijuana in a bid to enter the US. Addressing the issue, US President Donald Trump sent around 6,000 active troops to strengthen the border.

People in Tijuana, Mexico organised a demonstration on Sunday, protesting against migrants heading to the US through the city. The rally marched through Tijuana toward a temporary shelter that is holding thousands of migrants at the moment.

The protestors carried signs saying 'migrants yes, invaders no"'and 'enough of uncontrolled migration'.

According to the Milenio news portal, the protestors also tried to reach the Benito Juarez migrant camp, however, they were barred from entering by riot police.