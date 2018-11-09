Six Injured After Boeing Jet Crash-Lands at Guyana Airport (PHOTOS)

The Fly Jamaica Airways plane, en route to Toronto with 126 people on board, suffered a hydraulic problem soon after takeoff, and was forced to make an emergency landing at Guyana's Cheddi Jagan Airport.

According to reports, six passengers were injured when a Fly Jamaica Boeing 757 was forced to make an emergency landing at Guyana’s Cheddi Jagan Airport.

Fly Jamaica Boeing 757-200 suffers runway excursion after returning to Georgetown Airport, Guyana https://t.co/QELdk4zzW2 pic.twitter.com/C5fGZ71XL9 — Aviation Safety Net (@AviationSafety) November 9, 2018

​While making the emergency landing, the plane overran the runway and stopped moving when it collided with a large sand barrier near a ditch.

READ MORE: Indonesian Rescuers Find 10 Bodies of Lion Air Plane Crash Victims — Reports

Emergency services were immediately sent to the plane and were able to get all passengers and crew members out.

Fly Jamaica #OJ256 to Toronto returned to Georgetown, Guyana shortly after departure with a mechanical issue and went off the end of the runway after landing. Local media report 120 people on board; some hurt.

📷 NewsRoom Guyana pic.twitter.com/Ont5RlOUp5 — Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) November 9, 2018

According to Ghana's Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson, six passengers were injured, but the injuries of the passengers are not life-threatening.

Fly Jamaica 757 badly damaged in landing accident https://t.co/6HmvhSu3y4 pic.twitter.com/GvdkyVl4QC — FlightGlobal (@FlightGlobal) November 9, 2018

After the incident, the airport was briefly closed, but it was later re-opened.