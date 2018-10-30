Indonesian Rescuers Find 10 Bodies of Lion Air Plane Crash Victims - Reports

MOSCOW(Sputnik) - Rescuers found 10 bodies of those killed in the crash of a Boeing-737 MAX aircraft in Indonesia, the Straits Times newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Late on Monday, Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) said that rescuers had found the bodies of six passengers killed in the plane crash.

The rescuers have also sent 14 body bags containing human remains for DNA testing, The Straits Times newspaper reported, citing Basarnas officials.

Flight JT610 of a low-cost airline Lion Air, bound for the city of Pangkal Pinang located on the Indonesian island of Bangka, lost contact with the traffic control at 6:33 a.m. local time on Monday (23:33 GMT on Sunday) shortly after departure from Jakarta's airport. According to media reports, a total of 189 people were on board of the crashed aircraft.