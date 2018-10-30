Indonesian Rescuers Find 10 Bodies of Lion Air Plane Crash Victims - Reports

Late on Monday, Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) said that rescuers had found the bodies of six passengers killed in the plane crash.
Flight JT610 of a low-cost airline Lion Air, bound for the city of Pangkal Pinang located on the Indonesian island of Bangka, lost contact with the traffic control at 6:33 a.m. local time on Monday (23:33 GMT on Sunday) shortly after departure from Jakarta's airport. According to media reports, a total of 189 people were on board of the crashed aircraft.
