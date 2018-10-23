Teenage Mexican Girls Killed by Plane While Taking Selfies on Runway - Reports

Two Mexican teenagers were killed in an attempt to take pictures on the tarmac at an airport. The girls approached the runway to take a photo, but did not notice an approaching plane.
The investigation into the incident continues.
Deaths during the selfies are no longer a rarity. According to a study published in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care, between October 2011 and November 2017, 259 people have died throughout the world while attempting to photograph themselves with a front-facing camera.
