Teenage Mexican Girls Killed by Plane While Taking Selfies on Runway - Reports

Two Mexican girls posing for a runway selfie were struck and killed by a plane that was in the process of landing. The local prosecutor's office said that the girls, aged 17 and 18, had arrived in the city of Chinapas to attend races that took place near the airport.

Two Mexican teenagers were killed in an attempt to take pictures on the tarmac at an airport. The girls approached the runway to take a photo, but did not notice an approaching plane.

Both girls were struck in the head by the wing of a small aircraft and were killed. According to the pilot, he spotted the girls, but was unable to prevent the tragedy.

The investigation into the incident continues.

Deaths during the selfies are no longer a rarity. According to a study published in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care, between October 2011 and November 2017, 259 people have died throughout the world while attempting to photograph themselves with a front-facing camera.