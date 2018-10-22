Indian Politician’s Wife Apologizes for Reckless Selfie

The wife of one of India's top politicians had to issue a public apology after a selfie she took at the edge of a cruise ship garnered immense public attention for all the wrong reasons.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief Minister of the central Indian state of Maharashtra said she crossed the safety barricade of India's first domestic cruise ship as she wanted to enjoy the breeze while apologizing for any wrong message she might have conveyed to the youth in doing so.

In a bid to take the perfect sefie, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta Fadnavis violated safety norms and sat dangerously close to the edge of a cruise ship. In a video Amruta Fadnavis can be pic.twitter.com/0EPp1artxL — Stinger Bee (@joerave) October 22, 2018

"If anyone thinks that I make some mistake then I apologize for it…The spot where I clicked selfie was not dangerous because there were two more steps below. I wanted to enjoy the breeze," Amruta Fadnavis told the media.

— Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/p7MHcnkCfu — ElectionAdda (@electionaddaEN) October 22, 2018

She, however, cautioned the youth that they should not take excessive risks just for the sake of a photograph.

The incident caught public attention when the video of Amruta Fadnavis taking a selfie on the edge of Mumbai-Goa cruise ship despite being warned by security personnel went viral on the internet.

#WATCH: Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, being cautioned by security personnel onboard India's first domestic cruise Angria. She had crossed the safety range of the cruise ship. pic.twitter.com/YYc47gLkHd — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2018

Amruta Fadnavis was on board India's first domestic luxury cruise ship "Angriya" that was flagged off by her husband and Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister for Shipping Nitin Gadkari.

India's first domestic cruise Angria started operating on Mumbai-Goa sea route, from y'day. It has 6 bars,2 restaurants,a swimming pool, discotheque, a reading room&a spa. With 104 rooms, the ship can accommodate 400 passengers&70 crew members. Passengers can reach Goa in 14 hrs. pic.twitter.com/5CKUa845fp — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2018

India has the dubious distinction of being home to the highest number of selfie deaths in the world. More than 250 people have died taking a selfie in India since 2011 and most of the people died due to drowning.