Indian Politician’s Wife Apologizes for Reckless Selfie

New Delhi (Sputnik): Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief Minister of the central Indian state of Maharashtra said she crossed the safety barricade of India's first domestic cruise ship as she wanted to enjoy the breeze while apologizing for any wrong message she might have conveyed to the youth in doing so.
"If anyone thinks that I make some mistake then I apologize for it…The spot where I clicked selfie was not dangerous because there were two more steps below. I wanted to enjoy the breeze," Amruta Fadnavis told the media.
She, however, cautioned the youth that they should not take excessive risks just for the sake of a photograph.
The incident caught public attention when the video of Amruta Fadnavis taking a selfie on the edge of Mumbai-Goa cruise ship despite being warned by security personnel went viral on the internet.
Amruta Fadnavis was on board India's first domestic luxury cruise ship "Angriya" that was flagged off by her husband and Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister for Shipping Nitin Gadkari.
India has the dubious distinction of being home to the highest number of selfie deaths in the world. More than 250 people have died taking a selfie in India since 2011 and most of the people died due to drowning.
