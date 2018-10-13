Killer Selfie: Woman Falls to Her Death Taking Photo in Panama (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

A 27-year-old tourist, Sandra Manuela Da Costa Macedo, fell to her death from the balcony of the 27th floor of a high-rise in Panama; she lost her balance while attempting to take a selfie.
A witness who filmed the tragic fall shouted: "She's mad, there she goes, look at her, look at her, she's fallen."
The unfortunate vacationer was a teacher and had two children, Mail Online reported, citing the woman's friend.
WARNING: The following footage is graphic and may offend sensibilities
1000 maneras de morir de forma absurda: tomarse un selfie desde un balcón. #panama #selfie https://t.co/oNJ5CLamaC— Viajes y Cosas Así (@viajesycosasasi) 12 октября 2018 г.
