Alleged Video of Miss Baghdad's Murder Appears on Web

A video posted by Metro shows the moment Miss Bagdad 2015, Tara Tares, is allegedly killed.
The gunman then flees the scene on the back of a motorcycle driven by his accomplice as the car continues to roll forward until it hits another car.
The 30-year-old model and Instagram star was killed late last month, taking two bullets in the head and one hitting her in the chest.
The death of the model is the latest in a string of attacks on popular women and activists who dare to speak up for change in Muslim-majority Iraq.
