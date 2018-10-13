Fuego Eruption Prompts Evacuations in Southern Guatemala - Disaster Agency

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - A strong 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck Guatemala's southern Escuintla department on Friday in the wake of the eruption of the Fuego volcano that began earlier in the day, the national disaster agency CONRED said.

The tremors had been felt in the southern areas of the country and in Guatemala City, the agency added. Over 60 people have left their houses located in the vicinity of the Fuego volcano, CONRED said.

Very worrying — a bus beached in the middle of the primary evacuation routes for seven villages to South and West of Fuego volcano, Guatemala. There’s little rain today so they made it out, yesterday I’m not so sure. Una Verguenza Nacional @prensa_libra pic.twitter.com/JY0AQVIwF8 — Matthew Watson (@Matthew__Watson) 10 октября 2018 г.

According to the agency, the volcano spewed out a column of ash to a height of 4.8 kilometers (3 miles) after which pyroclastic flow poured from the volcano.

Fuego volcano's ghostly image at this moment through the clouds, via INSIVUMEH's webcam (still very active!): pic.twitter.com/qYsbbUILX3 — Rüdiger Escobar Wolf (@rudigerescobar) 13 октября 2018 г.

​Fuego is one of the most active volcanos in Central America. Its previous eruption took place in early June affecting around 1.7 million people.

